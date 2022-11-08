Arunachal: High Level Committee Visits Yangte Valley

PALIN- A High Level Committee formed by the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh under the Chairmanship of MLA cum Advisor to HCM on Disaster Management Tangpho Wangnaw and other member consisting of Secretary, Department of Disaster Management Dani Salu, SE RWD, SE PWD, SE PHE & WS guided by the HMLA 18th Palin cum Advisor to HM Power & Hydropower Development alo Raja, DC Kra Daadi Higio Tala and other head of offices/ departments visited Yangte Valley on 7th November 2022 to assess the damages done due to devastating cloud burst that place on ill fated night of 28th September 2022.

During the visit, a public meeting was also conducted in presence of PRI leaders and general public to apprise them about the seriousness of the Govt. in restoring the livelihood, infrastructure and other affected sectors.

ZPM Yangte Dado Talik while welcoming the visitors highlighted on ground struggles faced during the restoration and reconstruction of all the important connecting roads, water supply, electricity supply etc and rehabilitation of people who either completely lost their houses or whose property got partially damaged during the catastrophe event that jolted the whole Yangte Valley.

18th Palin HMLA, Balo Raja appealed the public to cooperate with departments concern in restoration work and avoid politics during this time of adversity. While appreciating the Govt. for release of immediate relief assistance package, he further appealed the Committee for proper verification of all the damages that affected the properties of people and different departments like RWD, PWD, PHE & WS, WRD, Agri/Horti and Allied sectors etc and to release the relief amount accordingly. He concluded his remarks with two minutes silence as condolence message for the departed soul of Tawang HMLA late Jambey Tashi.

Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Dani Salu apprised that the Department and the govt. is in vigilance since 29th September 2022 for this particular catastrophic event and the necessary immediate relief assistance package was provided at earliest.

He said that the High Level Committee is usually form by the central Govt. but this is first of its kind where such a committee has been formed by the state Govt. considering the gravity of the damages caused during the event. He informed that the Chief Minister Pema Khandu is in constant touch and personally monitoring the issue with utmost importance, HCM himself wanted to visit the valley but due to unfortunate event that took place in his family, he could not join.

Salu further stated that the relief assistance will be paid to all affected individuals and departments as per the provisions of State Disaster Relief Fund Norms and requested the District Administration to do the reassessment activity of the properties damaged and all individuals so that no such affected individuals should be left out of the list.

Chairman of the High Level Committee, HMLA cum Advisor to HCM for Disaster Management Tangpho Wangnaw while condoling the death of HMLA Tawang, Late Jamey Tashi, stated that he feels the pain and agony of the people affected and sympathise with them during this tough time. He was convinced about the large scale of damages done to various individuals and properties after the site verification.

He praised the untiring efforts of all the line departments who worked really hard to provide facilities to the people within short period of time. And further appealed everyone to cooperate and support the executing agencies for bringing normalcy in the valley and assured that the Govt. will provide every possible assistance after completing all official procedures.

Deputy Commissioner Kra Daadi District Higio Tala while apprising the actions taken by the District Administration during the calamity appealed the committee to release the relief fund at earliest in the interest of all affected inviduals and concluded the meeting with vote of thanks.

The team further left for verification of remaining affected area and was convinced that this was one of the largest ever unique catastrophe event that took place in the state.