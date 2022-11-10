Arunachal: AWAZ is the torch bearer of Apatani women: Nime

ZIRO- The Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ) is the torch bearer of Apatani women and rendering yeomen service for cause of Apatani women not only in Ziro Plateau but the whole state, remarked Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner while speaking at the 7th anniversary celebration of AWAZ at the mini-secretariat here today.

AWAZ is the apex body of Apatani women with 5000 membership enrollments approximately from across the state.

While beckoning AWAZ as the backbone of Apatani women who are instrumental in facilitating the womenfolk to walk shoulder to shoulder with men, Nime said AWAZ is doing a commendable job in their recent effort to streamline and fix a common rate for celebration of Apatani system of niipo aping, elli banning and mida systems which has ramifications for the entire Apatani society. Nime further urged AWAZ to raise voice against any atrocity committed against women not only in Ziro but also outside Ziro if the need arises.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also arranged a small tea party with cake cutting ceremony to visiting AWAZ delegates at the mini-secretariat involving all the women employees of the offices.

Meanwhile, AWAZ president and general secretary Hibu Yapa and Leegang Anya respectively appealed the Apatani women across the state to support and cooperate in taking AWAZ to greater heights and glory. AWAZ is synonymous with Apatani women and if AWAZ grows, we will also all grow, they appealed, while adding that AWAZ stood for a common and balanced Apatani society where women are treated equal with men.

To mark the occasion, team AWAZ visited the OG Grace Rehabilitation Centre at SSB gate and the Mother’s Home at Old Ziro, interacted with the inmates and donated essential food and cloth items to them. The Itanagar branch of AWAZ also handed over the monetary collections made for the recent fire tragedy victims of Ziro to team Ziro AWAZ to be distributed to the 42 victims.