Arunachal: World Mental Health Day Observed at OJU Welfare Association

October 10, 2022
ITANAGAR- On the 10th of October 2022, “World Mental Health Day” was celebrated by Oju Welfare Association (OWA) in collaboration with The Birds and Bees Talk – TBBT (Plan India), with an objective, to create awareness among the adolescent, to work towards finding better ways to diagnose mental health issues, and right treatment at the right time, availing health care facilities, and to promote mental health well-being. The theme for 2022 is  “Make Mental Health and well-being for all a Global Priority”.

Initially, the program was inaugurated with a welcome speech by Mr Ashim Kawash, State Manager, TBBT. He briefly addressed the importance, history, and significance of mental health and the result of global advocacy for mental health since the early 1990s.

Followed by the participative session led by Miss Habung Antung,  Psychologist, PhD Scholar (NERIST), and Member of the All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA); She educated the participants about depression and its type,  how to overcome depression and available support mechanisms.

Followed by the session on support groups for adolescents led by Ms Yuma Narah, Psychologist, PhD Scholar (RGU), and Executive Member of AAPPA; she spoke about mental health and its determinants, triggers and signs, promotion and prevention, mental health support group therapy and peer groups and its principles.

The program also witnessed several colorful dance and song by the children of OWA and an electrifying beatboxing performance by DJ Kenny.

