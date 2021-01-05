Arunachal: We can increase the economy of the State through Tourism- Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein had convened a meeting with the Minister of Tourism, Nakap Nalo, Secretary Tourism, Smt Sadhana Deori and Director Tourism, Abu Tayeng to discuss regarding the promotion of Arunachal Tourism in his office chamber today.

Mein said that in today’s world Tourism is a big industry and it can employ lots of educated youths. Citing the huge potential of tourism in the State and the big employment it can provide, he opined to consider Tourism as one of the priority sector in upcoming budget for the session 2021-22.

Chowna Mein said that “to promote Arunachal Tourism worldwide while citing that it is through tourism activities, we can increase the economy of the State and attain sustainable development. He, however, suggested to develop assets in feasible areas citing that many assets/infrastructures of tourism department are lying unused which is a wastage of State Exchequer.

Minister of Tourism, Nakap Nalo said that there are lots of assets under Tourism Department in the State and we need to bring them into utility. He apprised that the department have prepared to conduct many tourism activities last year in order to attract tourists in the State but due to Covid19 pandemic, all those plans could not be materialized.

He sought the support of Deputy Chief Minister in order to implement those plans in the coming year and to promote Arunachal tourism across the globe. He said that the assets will be developed where there is utility and in feasible locations.

Secretary Tourism has highlighted various schemes under tourism and proposals of the department to develop more localised tourist circuits in the State.