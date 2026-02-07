Arunachal

Arunachal: ICAR Focuses on Sustainable Hill Agriculture in West Siang

The three-day programme at Darka village focused on watershed management, women-led farming and sustainable livelihoods in hill ecosystems.

Last Updated: 07/02/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal: ICAR Focuses on Sustainable Hill Agriculture in West Siang

DARKA VILLAGE ( West Siang )-  A three-day training programme on “Watershed Management for Sustainable Livelihood for Hill Ecosystem” was organised from February 5 to 7 at Darka village in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, with the participation of farmers, scientists and local representatives.

The programme was jointly organised by the ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Gogamukh, Assam, in collaboration with the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, under the leadership of Dr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-IARI. A total of 100 farmers attended the programme, with women constituting nearly 90 per cent of the participants.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The inaugural session was attended by  Gemo Ete, Zilla Parishad Member, 4A–Pubu Yombu, as the chief guest, along with Gram Panchayat Chairpersons Mrs Jumter Amo Ete (Darka-I), Mrs Nyangam Rima Ete (Darka-II) and  Gedo Ete (Darka-III).

Also Read- Viral Video of Roka on Railway Platform Triggers Online Discussion

The programme commenced with Deep Prajwalan followed by the ICAR song. Dr. L.K. Baishya, Head, Natural Resource Management, ICAR-IARI Assam, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the role of watershed management in sustaining agriculture in hill regions. Dr. P.K. Mishra, Course Director, ICAR-IARI Assam, outlined the objectives of the training.

Technical and thematic addresses were delivered by Dr. Doni Jini, Senior Scientist (VEE), and Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, West Siang, who stressed the importance of scientific farming practices, women empowerment and sustainable livelihood generation in fragile ecosystems. Relevant technical publications were released during the inaugural session. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Rahul Singh, Course Co-ordinator, ICAR-IARI Assam.

Also Read- DG BRO Calls on Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Technical sessions began on the second half of February 5 and continued through February 6, covering topics such as soil and water conservation, agronomy, fruit science and integrated farming systems. Scientists including Dr. Binod Kr. Dutta Borah, Dr. Ampee Tasung and Dr. Thejangulie Angami interacted with farmers and shared practical, field-based recommendations.

Agricultural inputs, including organic manure, vegetable seeds, farm tools, mineral mixtures and poultry day-old chicks, were distributed to participants following the sessions. A field day was organised on February 7, during which farmers were exposed to field-level demonstrations and best practices.

Also Read- Arunachal Varsity Faculty to Speak at Bali Conference

During the interaction and feedback session, participants expressed satisfaction with the programme and urged the organisers to conduct similar capacity-building initiatives regularly, particularly focusing on women farmers and hill ecosystem-based livelihoods.

The programme concluded with active participation from farmers and a renewed emphasis on sustainable watershed-based agricultural development in the region. Farmer mobilisation was facilitated by Nyaki Lollen of ICAR Basar, ensuring wide participation from the project villages.

Tags
Last Updated: 07/02/2026
2 minutes read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Last Rites of HC Chow Chikseng Manpang Held at Namsai

Arunachal: Last Rites of HC Chow Chikseng Manpang Held at Namsai

Arunachal: Farmers Empowered Through NEH Training Programme in Tawang

Arunachal: Farmers Empowered Through NEH Training Programme in Tawang

Arunachal Budget Session: Viksit Arunachal Vision Outlined in Governor’s Address

Arunachal Budget Session: Viksit Arunachal Vision Outlined in Governor’s Address

RDC 2026 Cadets Return, Bring Laurels to Arunachal

RDC 2026 Cadets Return, Bring Laurels to Arunachal

Arunachal: ITBP Procures Local Produce Under Mission Arun Himveer

Arunachal: ITBP Procures Local Produce Under Mission Arun Himveer

Arunachal: Bharat Rang Mahotsav Concludes in Itanagar

Arunachal: Bharat Rang Mahotsav Concludes in Itanagar

Arunachal: Welfare Kits Distributed to BRO Workers in Pasighat

Arunachal: Welfare Kits Distributed to BRO Workers in Pasighat

Arunachal: Time Extension Likely for Women’s Hostel Project in Yupia

Arunachal: Time Extension Likely for Women’s Hostel Project in Yupia

Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in Longding

Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in Longding

KVK Conducts Banana Chips Training at Nenuliang

Arunachal: KVK Conducts Banana Chips Training at Nenuliang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button