Arunachal Flood Updates: 70 students, teachers stranded at a school in Changlang rescued after 2 days

Arunachal Flood Updates: At least 70 students and five teachers along with some other civilians were successfully rescued from Bijoypur village in Diyun circle in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. They were stranded at a school since the last 2 days. Few other civilians who were marooned due to the devastating flood were also rescued.

Heavy flooding near the Dihing River is causing severe land and home loss in district Changlang, especially Diyun, Burdumsa and Miao areas. Many households are struggling as they lose everything. Team of Assam Rifles, local administration, and social workers have reached the ground to assist flood affected families and ensure their safety.

Amid a flood-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam Rifles has launched Operation Saviour to rescue stranded civilians in flood-affected villages of the state.

According to the Assam Rifles, close to 500 civilians have been rescued by the troops from far-flung villages in the areas of Vijoypur, Dharampur, Mudoi, Shrishtipur, Hanthi Mara Beel and Chowkham.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles has also set up temporary camps and coordinated with the civil administration to provide emergency rations, food, and medicine while increasing personnel and resources for faster rescue efforts.

As per the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall is expected for the next 2 days in Arunachal Pradesh.

From past one week incessant rain has caused huge flooding on mighty Siang river and other smaller rivers due to which many road communications were disrupted including damage of electrical poles thereby disrupting of electric power supplies in Lower Mebo villages like Seram, Kongkul, Agam, Namsing, Gadum-I, Gadum-II, Mer in East Siang district and Banggo, Paglam, Keba, Tini ali, Kebang, Kaling-I and Kaling-II under Dambuk Sub-Division in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The major road lifeline of lower Mebo along Mebo-Dhola road was also disrupted at Kadang River in between Ngopok and Motum Tin-ali wherein alternate culvert over Kadang korong (river) was also washed away there compelling public to take alternate road of Ngopok-Siluk-Mebo. The main bridge over Kadang Korong is undergoing maintenance and is likely to re-open for public after 15th July.

Tayi Taggu, DC East Siang also said that several damages has taken place due to flood. I have asked the public not to venture around flooding Siang river for the safety of public life, added Taggu.

Meanwhile, Army personnel from Likabali and Sigar Military stations have also activated and camped their rescue team at Tarotamak river bank side in between Namsing and Gadum village from last 3 days. “We have evacuated around 36 people from Siboguri area near Mer and Paglam village and evacuation process still underway “, informed Major Sarat.