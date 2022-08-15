Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Border Village

Pasighat: College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU (Imphal) in association with BJP Kisan Morcha and Yuva Morcha of Shi-Yomi district celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event by organizing the Mass Awareness cum Biocontrol inputs distribution programme to tribal farmers at border village Namasibo and Monigong HQ during 13-14th Aug 2022.

The programme was graced by GPC’s, GPM’s, ZPM, Local organizing committee of BJP Kisan Morcha, Yuva Morcha and also the Indian Army Soldiers. The programmes were jointly sponsored by the funding agency DBT Biotech KISAN Hub under Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi, Government of India and AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests and Diseases, ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resource, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The project coordinator cum organizing secretary, Dr. Ajaykumara K. M., Assistant Professor (Entomology) has given the awareness on differentiation of crop pests and natural enemies under field conditions through pictorial guide using posters. Further he has explained about the scope, importance and execution of biocontrol techniques for the eco-friendly pest management in major crops of the region such as Maize, Chilli, Ragi, Beans and Leafy vegetables. Altogether 100 number of farmers were provided with critical inputs like Vegetable seeds (10 g Okra, 20 g Cow Pea and 100 g French bean), Organic Manures and Bio-pesticides (1 kg talc based formulation of Beauveria bassiana).

Further they were demonstrated the usage pattern of Knapsack sprayers. The farmers were exhibited their interest and actively participated in the programme as the latter one is first of its kind in these remote aspirational villages. The PI acknowledged the kind guidance of chairman of the organizing committee Prof. B. N. Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat and the remaining members.

Nevertheless, the PI expressed his gratitude remarks for the kind help and coordination rendered by the Zilla Panchayat Member (Namasibo), Gram Panchayat Members (Monigong Circle), Gram Panchayat Chairmen (Monigong and Pidi Circle), President, Vice President and General Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha and Yuva Morcha Members, Gaonburas and Farmer leaders of each village for smooth conducting of these awareness programmes.