Govt of Arunachal is with people of Longliang- Chowna Mein

LONGLIANG- A high level team headed by Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein accompanied by Minister of PHE&WS and DoTCL, Wangki Lowang, Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, State BJP President, Biyuram Wahge, General Secretary, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Advisor Disaster Management, Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA Wanglam Sawin, local MLA Chakat Aboh, Senior Govt Officers Rajeev Verma, Agriculture Production Commissioner, P S Lokhande, Commissioner (Planning) and Dani Salu, Secretary (Disaster Management) visited the fire incident sites at Longliang Village under Lazu Administrative Circle in Tirap District to distribute relief materials and also to take stock of the relief and rehabilitation works carried out by Tirap District Administration.

Chowna Mein in his interaction with the villagers and fire victims have said, “we are with you and the Govt of Arunachal is with the people of Longliang Village”. He assured them that the Government will support and extend all possible help for the restoration and re-establishment of the village.

While informing that the Govt of Arunachal has planned to develop three Model Border villages in Eastern, Central and Western belt of the State which he had announced in his Budget Speech. He assured that since the Longliang Village is located near Myanmar border, it will be taken up as a Model Village in the next year’s budget and requested the villagers to identify a new site for the establishment of the model village where they can be shifted properly while maintaining distance between the houses in order to avoid re-occurrence of such incidents.

He requested local MLA, Chakat Aboh to take up Longliang Village under Chief Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana saying that it will help to rehabilitate the village properly. He also requested Deputy Commissioner, Khonsa to keep the village in priority list under various Central Sponsored Schemes wherever feasible.

He further informed that the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh have sanctioned Rs 1,16,47,800 from the State Disaster Response Fund for providing immediate relief assistance to the fire victims @ Rs 1,01,900 each to fully damaged and Rs 5200 each to partially damaged houses apart from sanctioning Rs 50 lakhs for purchase of CGI sheets. He further added that the amount will be directly transferred through DBT by PFMS to the bank accounts of the victims.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Villagers for the completion and maintenance of the PMGSY road from Barap to Liangchang Village and for functioning of the Health Sub-Centre at Barap Village, Mein assured to look into the matter for funding from the Govt for the completion of the PMGSY road and to take up with the concerned authority of Health Department for posting of required health staffs in the Barap Health Sub-Centre to make it functional.

Deputy Commissioner Khonsa, Taro Mize while highlighting the steps taken by the District Administration and the relief materials provided by the Govt, NGOs, religious institutions, civil societies, student organizations and individuals have informed that the District Administration have set up relief camps in the School and community hall immediately after the incidents and provided immediate relief materials of basic food stuffs to the fire victims.

He also informed that the electricity and water supply have been restored to the village and books, copy, pencils and uniforms have been provided to the students of the affected families so that their studies are not hampered as the examinations are approaching. A health camp has been organized in the village for their health check up to prevent any spread of diseases, he added.

He further informed that contributions from various corners viz, Civil societies, NGOs, Religious Institutions, Student Organizations & Individuals are pouring in cash or kinds for the fire victims. He informed that apart from the Govt funding, Chief Minister has donated Rs 20 Lakhs and Deputy Chief Minister has donated Rs 15 lakhs from their personal sources for the fire victims.

He further informed that Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao has also sanctioned Rs 10 Lakhs for the purchase of CGI Sheets from his MP LAD fund. He also apprised that contributed amounts have been deposited in the Jan Suvidha Account of DC Tirap and a committee headed by EAC Lazu will oversee the distribution of the fund. He further assured to ensure that amounts are judiciously utilized for rehabilitation purpose and will reach the actual victims and sought the cooperation of the Village Committee.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister has distributed the CGI sheets to the fire victims. He also provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased in the fire accident. BJP State President, Biyuram Wahge and General Secretary, Chau Zingnu Namchoom also provided Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Local MLA, Chakat Aboh have thanked the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for the immediate relief and support to the fire victims. She also thanked all those who have generously contributed for the fire victims.

Minister of Education, Taba Tedir also spoke on the occasion.