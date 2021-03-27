Arunachal: NABARD joins hand with NERCORMP & focuses on menstrual hygiene through Micro Enterprise Initiative

CHANGLANG- The training Programme on “Sanitary Pad Making” for SHGs of Changlang District under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) launched on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The training programme was sponsored by the “National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD)” and executed by NGO, Green Lawn Society (GLS). A total of 30 members from different SHGs, promoted by NERCORMP of Old Changlang Village will undergo the training on Sanitary Pad Making. The training program has been arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

This is a convergence project, wherein Semi-Automatic Machines were funded by NERCORMP (a project of NEC & DoNER, Govt. of India) by the initiative of Changlang District Administration. The unit aims to make an impact in rural menstrual hygiene by empowering rural women to take up manufacturing of sanitary pads.

Kamal Roy, District Development Manager, NABARD participated the inaugural programme as Chief Guest along with N. Sukajit, District Project Director, NERCORMP, Ravi Jha, Branch Manager, State Bank of India & Gram Panchayat Members.

Mrs. Marina Kenglang, Chairperson, GLS, explained how this training would target at helping the Rural Women to get skilled in Sanitary Pad Making for micro enterprise development. This would empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance.

She also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs. She also explained the hardship faced by them while installing the machines which are delivered during Covid 19 lockdown period.

Ravi Jha, BM, SBI Changlang motivated SHGs for taking up this novel initiate in the district HQ and also assured bank support for SHGs for credit linkage with them.

Sukajit, DPD NERCORMP suggested the SHGs to develop a brand name as a marketing strategy and charge a lower price initially with minimum profit in order to occupy a place into the market. He also lauded the effort made by the SHGs in making the project a success.

Kamal Roy, DDM NABARD, the Chief Guest of the program highlighted the various schemes and projects of NABARD undergoing in the district for the welfare of the SHGs & farmers. He stated that enabling SHG members to take up income generating activity for livelihood involves intensive training and hand holding on various aspects including understanding market, potential mapping and ultimately fine-tuning skills and entrepreneurship to manage the enterprise.

Hence, skill up-grading and development for sustainable to enable them to set up and run a successful enterprise for income generation and livelihoods / micro enterprises by SHG members are required to be supported to enable them to set up and run a successful enterprise for income generation and livelihood. To meet these objectives NABARD is supporting through MEDP & LEDP programmes for SHGs.