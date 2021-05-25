Arunachal: AYA and others file FIR against Paras Singh

ZIRO- Apatani Youth Association (AYA) has also filed an FIR in Ziro police station against YouTuber Paras Singh for his racial statements against Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and for identifying Arunachal as a part of China in a video uploaded on his channel, ‘Paras Official’, on 23 May.

Talking iwth Arunachal24 over phone, Racho Kacho, General Secretary Apatan i Youth Association (AYA) informed that ” taking into cognizance against the creator of Paras official YouTube Channel for making racial remark against our MLA and former Union Minister Ninong Eing and for hurting the sentiment of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, which is an integral part of Indian Republic do hereby strongly condemn and place our objection to his (Paras Singh) remarks”.

Several other organisation has filed FIRs against Youtuber Paras Singh in different district of Arunachal Pradesh

“In this regard we have placed and forwarded our FIR to initiate appropriate legal action against Shri Paras Singh (Paras Official You Tube Channel) and we also appreciate Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for initiating quick legal action against him.

This is a developing story….. More details related to FIRs are awaited