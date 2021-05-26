Arunachal: Many more FIRs being lodged against Paras Singh   

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In addition to various complaints and FIRs at Itanagar and Pasighat against YouTuber, Paras Singh of Ludhiana, various district wings of Adi Baane Kebang (the apex & appellate body of the Adis) of East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai districts lodged FIRs at district HQs at Pasighat, Yingkiong, Rumgong, Tato, Roing and Namsai respectively on Tuesday including Adi Students’ Union lodging FIR at Yingkiong PS.

As per Jobomchang Mengu, Spokesperson cum Jt. Secretary IPR, Adi Baane Kebang this evening, FIRs and complaints were lodged at 6 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

While FIR at Pasighat was lodged by President, Obing Yomso and General Secretary, Talut Siram, the case lodging at Upper Siang was led by Tallom Pertin and Tago Jijong, Siang district by Taho Mibang, Shi-Yomi by Komi Rida and Pema Taluk, Lower Dibang Valley by Golo Saring and T. Pertin, Namsai by Bolen Ratan and Birku Dai and Adi Students Union by Vice President, Rajesh Apang.

The anguish over Paras Singh’s statement, collective complaints by the District Presidents of Adi Ba:né Kébang and FIR has been lodged at various Police Stations, added ABK sources here.

It is worth mentioning here that, Punjab police has arrested Paras Singh yesterday after tracing his whereabouts as he was on the run from Monday. ACP Variam Singh says that Paras Singh is currently under the custody of Ludhiana Police since a case was registered against him for allegedly making a racial remark against Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering.

In a press briefing, the Arunachal Pradesh Police IGP (Law & Order), Chuku Apa informed that , a three member Special Investigating Team of the state police has already left for Ludhian and will reach on Wednesday. After which the team will produce Paras Singh before the court seeking five day transit remand so that he can be brought to Arunachal for further trial where several cases have been registered against him.

Paras Singh, who goes by the name “Paras Official” on his Youtube channel, had in a video on Sunday had posted terming former MoS Minority Affairs, GoI and present Congress MLA, Ninong Ering a non-Indian and claimed the state as a part of China, sparking furore among entire people of Arunachal and from other parts of North Eastern states and the country.

It is worth adding here that, Ninong Ering has always been a vocal and straight forwarded political leader of not only Arunachal Pradesh, but of entire Northeastern states who had in many an occasion have questioned the attempts and ill-intention of China in claiming Arunachal Pradesh as south Tibet, incursion of Chinese army in Indian side of Arunachal Pradesh and Chinese attempts to divert and build several dams on upper ridges of Siang/Brahmaputra river across Tibet which has been forcefully occupied by China.