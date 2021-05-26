Arunachal: Namey Gram panchayat distributed masks and hand sanitizers to each household of Namey village

NARI- Namey Gram panchayat distributed masks and hand sanitizers to each household of Namey village under Lower Siang district on Tuesday.

The initiative was led by Gram Panchayat Chairperson Kage Dabi. Awareness of the SOPs of covid-19, proper wearing of masks, and coughing etiquette were also made aware to the public.

The GPC emphasizing the importance of vaccination asked all to get vaccinated without fear.

Dabi said Government is playing its part to combat 19 but we as citizens should also play our own part by following all the SOPs and strictly adhering to them.

He also expressed gratitude to the ASHA & Anganwadi workers for helping the villagers tirelessly during the pandemic.