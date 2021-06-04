Grant citizenship to Chakma-Hajongs in Arunachal: APCSU writes to Amit Shah

DIYUN- The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union has submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to draw his attention regarding the pending 4627 citizenship applications of Chakma-Hajongs.

The request by Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) was in response to a recent directive by Centre authorising officials in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to approve citizenship applications of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan in those districts.

In a press release the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma students’s Union has stated that “the Chakma- Hajong pending citizenship issue requires Union Home Minister’s urgent intervention though his bold decision and political will which present Central government has demonstrated in resolving Bodo problem of Assam, Bru (Reang) Refugee issue of Tripura and Ladak problem. In this regard, we hereunder highlight the suffering of the Chakma-Hajongs, one of the very old religiously persecuted ethnic groups”.

In the statement released by APCSU the apex chakma students body from Arunachal Pradesh stated that, ” 14,888 Chakma-Hajongs Buddhists and Hindus migrated to India during 1964-1966 to escape religious persecution from Chittagong Hills Tract (CHT) of Bangladesh (then undivided East Pakistan) and they were settled down in North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) now Arunachal Pradesh under a “Definite Plan of Rehabilitation” by allotting permanent land and financial assistance depending upon their size of family to enable them to rebuild their shattered life.

The Memorendum said that “The Supreme Court in its judgements on 9th January 1996, directed the Centre to grant citizenship to Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Similarly on 17th September 2015, the Hon’ble Supreme Court once again directed the Centre to the process the pending 4627 citizenship applications and grant Citizenship to eligible Chakma-Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh within three months. However, the said direction has not been complied with and getting delayed for one reason or the other.

The President of APCSU Drishya Muni Chakma stated that,” as on date 90% of the Chakma – Hajongs population are citizens by birth under Section 3 of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955 and more than 5000 Chakma-Hajongs are exercising the right of franchise since 2005 following a decision on 28th Sept 2000 by the Delhi High Court.

In it’s memorandum APCSU stated ,” We have a high expectation and hope upon Narendra Modi’s government to resolve our problem once for all. You have indicated two years before that Chakma-Hajongs problem will be resolved before October 2020, though we are awaiting for your bold decision year after year.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Student’s Union (APCSU) has also prays and appeals to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s kind intervention in this matter and to resolve the Chakma problem.