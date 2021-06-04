Arunachal: good response was seen on Twitter Storm
ITANAGAR- A good response was seen on Twitter Storm today by the people of the Northeast, especially by the youth, who participated in a Hash tag campaign.
This hash tag campaign lasted for 2 hours ( from 6 pm to 8 pm ) and around 5 lakhs tweets were recorded on Twitter Wall.
Over 1.4 lakh tweets were done in support of #AChapterforNE and about 1.6 lakh tweets were in support of #NortheastMatters
However, the number of political leaders who participated in this Hash tag campaign were few. Congress MLA Ninong Ering Joined the Twitter Storm and wrote
“Today, I am joining Twitter Storm not only as a representative but as a common citizen of North East India. The world needs to know about us and learn about our history, geography, culture and other aspects. 1/3)”
— Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) June 4, 2021
Member of Parliament Tapir Gao also supported this hash tag campaign. He wrote in his wall ” I SUPPORT TWITTER STORM ”
I support " TWITTER STORM " #NortheastMatters#AchapterForNE pic.twitter.com/DOgo8xxMQC
— Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) June 2, 2021
It must be mentioned here that Mr Ninong Ering had appealed yesterday to all the chief ministers of northeast to fight Racial Discrimination against people from Northeast jointly .