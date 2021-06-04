Arunachal: good response was seen on Twitter Storm

ITANAGAR- A good response was seen on Twitter Storm today by the people of the Northeast, especially by the youth, who participated in a Hash tag campaign.

This hash tag campaign lasted for 2 hours ( from 6 pm to 8 pm ) and around 5 lakhs tweets were recorded on Twitter Wall.

Over 1.4 lakh tweets were done in support of #AChapterforNE and about 1.6 lakh tweets were in support of #NortheastMatters

However, the number of political leaders who participated in this Hash tag campaign were few. Congress MLA Ninong Ering Joined the Twitter Storm and wrote

“Today, I am joining Twitter Storm not only as a representative but as a common citizen of North East India. The world needs to know about us and learn about our history, geography, culture and other aspects. 1/3)”

Today, I am joining Twitter Storm not only as a representative but as a common citizen of North East India. The world needs to know about us and learn about our history, geography, culture and other aspects. 1/3) #NortheastMatters #AchapterforNE @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank @ncert pic.twitter.com/LomO75YuUg — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) June 4, 2021

Member of Parliament Tapir Gao also supported this hash tag campaign. He wrote in his wall ” I SUPPORT TWITTER STORM ”

It must be mentioned here that Mr Ninong Ering had appealed yesterday to all the chief ministers of northeast to fight Racial Discrimination against people from Northeast jointly .