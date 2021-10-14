India Post releases Special Cover in honour of Arunachal unsung heroes

ADVERTISEMENT

PAIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng )– Postal department of Arunachal Pradesh today released special cover in commemoration of unsung heroes and legendary patriot Matmur Jamoh on Wdnesday at Matmur Jamoh Memorial Ground at Yagrung village in association with Nino Welfare Society from which society late Matmur Jamoh hails from.

As a part of Nationwide celebration on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and National Postal Week 2021, GoI, department of Posts, North east Circle, Arunachal Pradesh Divisions is releasing 3 special covers in commemoration of our unsung heroes and legendary patriot late Matmur Jamoh, on 13th Oct. 2021, at Matmur Jamoh Memorial Ground at Yagrung village today, the philately Day of the National Postal week.

These special covers are being released in order to remember and commemorate the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh for their sacrifices during the freedom struggle against the British. These are not only of limited Edition and are printed in a limited quantity but also will be displayed in the National Philatelic Museum in New Delhi, Philatelic Bureaus throughout the country and even abroad. Thus, GOI through the Department of Posts is taking this opportunity to pay tribute to the unsung Heroes for their efforts during the freedom struggle.

On the occasion, along with the NWS members, the villagers from three villages Yagrung, Tekang and Sibut attended the function. On behalf of Nino Welfare Society (NWS), Mibo Jamoh, Secy. HQ NWS, welcomed the visiting team and lauded Kabit Taki, System Administrator, Arunachal Postal Division and his team from Pasighat Postal Department and other Postmasters of various Divisions who had attended the occasion.

Nino Welfare Society (NWS) will always remember and cherish the efforts of Arunachal Postal Department to make a nationwide Hero to our great forefather and legendary patriot Matmur Jamoh. NWS is really feeling proud and looking forward to good initiatives from the department in future also.

Meanwhile, Tani Jamoh, President, Yagrung village unit Nino Welfare Society thanked all the villagers who attended the programme and he also spoke and prayed for their safe journey back.

Gonir Jamoh, Block President, NWS Pasighat Block and Talem Siram, Vice President, NWS Pasighat Block were also present as delegates from Pasighat NWS Unit. Matmur Jamoh, great grandson of freedom fighter late Matmur Jamoh release the first postal ticket book while other postal books were released by Balom Siram, Gaon Burah, Yagrung village, Tate Jamoh, Bosing NWS Sub-Block, Tadang Tabing, Gaon Burah, Yagrung released the postal ticket book wise.