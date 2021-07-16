Arunachal: Congress hold Dharna against rising Petrol, Diesel prices

CHANGLANG- District Congress Committee and District Mahila Congress Committee of Changlang District jointly organised a Peaceful Dharna on 16th July 2021 at Changlang against the skyrocketing hike in prices of petrol & diesel and also rise in prices of essential commodities due to the draconian policies of the BJP Government in the Centre.

The hike in prices of petrol & diesel compounded by the back-breaking increase in the prices of essential commodities including edible oil, cooking gas, pulses and other household items.

The programme was led by Mrs Marina Kenglang, President APMCC and Nyasam Jongsam, President DCC, Changlang, which was attended by the DCC/BCC office bearers, District/Block Frontal Organizations and party workers of Changlang District.