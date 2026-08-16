Chowna Mein Calls for Collective Effort to Build Viksit Arunachal﻿

CHONGKHAM- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday called for collective efforts to build a Viksit Arunachal as part of Viksit Bharat@2047, while highlighting the state’s economic growth, expanding connectivity, healthcare infrastructure and opportunities for youth and rural communities.

Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebration at Chongkham Circle Headquarters, Mein said Arunachal had moved from aspiration to greater confidence, with its strategic location, natural resources, indigenous heritage and young population placing it at the frontier of India’s future.

He highlighted the state’s economic progress, noting that GSDP has increased from ₹20,373 crore to ₹50,651 crore, while the state budget has grown from ₹12,533 crore in 2015-16 to ₹39,842 crore in 2025-26.

Connectivity was another major focus. Rural roads under PMGSY have expanded to 14,926 km, while National Highways have increased to 2,538 km. He also highlighted the Vibrant Villages Programme and the proposed ₹55,000-crore Frontier Highway for strengthening connectivity along border areas.

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On healthcare, Mein announced that Namsai has received approval for a Medical College under the Aspirational District Programme, which will be operated in PPP mode and is expected to strengthen healthcare facilities in the region.

He also emphasised youth development, noting that around 156 startups have been incubated, while agriculture, organic farming, rural enterprises and tourism were identified as important areas for future growth.

Highlighting Arunachal’s environmental and tourism potential, Mein welcomed the recognition of Glaw Lake as India’s 101st Ramsar Site and the first Ramsar site of Arunachal Pradesh. He also stressed responsible development of the state’s estimated 58,000-MW hydropower potential while protecting the environment and interests of indigenous communities.

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As part of the programme, a new ambulance gifted by Reliance was dedicated to public service, while the Deputy Chief Minister also participated in the Drug-Free Pledge and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative.

Exhibition stalls by SHGs, FPOs and government departments showcased local produce, traditional crafts and indigenous products. Mein interacted with farmers, entrepreneurs and artisans and felicitated achievers from different fields.

The celebration also featured a student march past and patriotic dances.