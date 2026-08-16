Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College Gets New Library, Conference Hall and Girl’s Home

NAMSAI- The Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College in Namsai received a major boost to its educational infrastructure with the inauguration of six new facilities on Sunday by the Deputy Chief Minister, in the presence of Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom.

The inauguration marks an important step towards strengthening higher education infrastructure in the district and providing students with improved learning and development opportunities.

Six key facilities were inaugurated on the occasion — the College Building Extension, Exhibition Hall, Conference Hall, College Library, Seminar Hall and Maitri Girl’s Home. The new facilities are expected to provide better spaces for academic learning, research, cultural activities and the overall development of students.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the special significance of Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College as an institution seeking to combine quality education with the values of knowledge, compassion, discipline and peace inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha.

The new infrastructure is expected to broaden the college’s capacity to support academic and extracurricular activities. The inclusion of a dedicated library, conference and seminar facilities, an exhibition hall and a residential facility for girls adds to the institution’s overall educational environment.

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The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the management, faculty, students and others associated with the institution for their efforts and expressed confidence that the college would continue to grow as a centre of quality education.

The inauguration comes as part of efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure and create better opportunities for the youth of Namsai.