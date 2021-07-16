Union Minister assures to allocate 100% fund for IMC developmental projects

NEW DELHI– Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, Hardeep Singh Puri today assured to allocate 100% fund for the development of the various projects under Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). Union Minister has assured this while accepting the memorandum submitted by the Mayor –IMC Tame Phassang.

Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang on his official visit to national capital called on Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, Hardeep Singh Puri here at his office chamber today and submitted the representation to him.

While submitting the representation to the Union Minister, Phassang briefed about the proposed major projects and sought funds for the construction of Municipal solid waste management plant for Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), construction of drainage system on GIS-based master plan for Itanagar Capital region, Construction of multi-level car parking in various locations of Itanagar Municipal Corporation and others.

During the discussions, Mayor informed the Minister that the Itanagar being the Capital city requires many infrastructures to boost up. The proposed infrastructures are employment generation based which will help the unemployed youths and also it will generate revenue for the Corporation.

While responding to the representation and after thoroughly examining it, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri appreciated the team IMC and assured to allocate 100% fund for the proposed mentioned projects and all-around development of the IMC and state as a whole. He also appreciated the team IMC for being the voice of its public and bringing the grievances of the public to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, responding to the invitation of the Mayor –Tame Phassang, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri has assured to visit Arunachal Pradesh soon. He further, appreciated the state government headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu for implementing various projects successfully in the state.

Corporator -IMC Ward – 16 Tarh Achak,OSD to Mayor KIpa Punung also attended the meeting.