Arunachal: seminar on 'Importance of Tree Plantation' held at Palin

PALIN- A seminar on ‘Importance of Tree Plantation’ was organised by RWD, Jamin Division here today for the Gram Panchayat Chairpersons of Palin circle.

The programme was organized to mark the month-long plantation drive scheduled for July 2021 by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) to commemorate the 75th years of Indian Independence under the ongoing nation-wide Government of India initiative, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Er Khyoda Meema, ASW informed that the seminar was being conducted as an extension programme to the avenue plantation drive carried out by the department in PMGSY Projects on 10th July.

Dr Bamang Raja, Veterinary Officer, as guest speaker of the day, spoke on the importance of tree plantation. Taking the opportunity he also briefed the participants on precautions needed to fight the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease of cattles in the region.

Miss Api Nungnu, Circle Officer, Palin also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by Khyoda Ram, Zilla Parishad Member (Palin East), Byabang Takar, Junior Engineer among others.

The programme concluded with the distribution of saplings to the participants.