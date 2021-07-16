AESDSU distributes free ration items to the students of Siang and West Siang districts studying at JN College, Pasighat

PASIGHAT- While extending their support and helping hand to the fellow students from Siang and West Siang district who are studying here at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, the All East Siang District Students’ Union today distributed free ration items as students from these two districts were not been able to get ration and other supports from their families back at home in Siang and West Siang district due to road blockade.

Speaking on the sideline of the free ration distribution, Chelbo Jamoh, Chairman and Yon Taki, Vice-Chairman said that the students from West Siang and Siang districts were not been able to receive ration items from their homes due to road blockade along Pasighat-Pangin road and Sanggam Bridge collapse.

“We tried our best to help the fellow student communities from these two district and we could extend help of ration to nearly 500 students” added Jamoh and Taki while expressing their gratitude to Mebo MLA, Lombo Tayeng, Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong, DFCSO, Bijoy Pertin, Traffic Police Officer, Ogan Yomso, Gong Perme from Yapgo village and Pasighat Market Association for providing necessary help for the free ration item distribution.

AESDSU General Secretary, Tonong Darang and Tajing Jamoh from AESDSU also spoke on the free ration distribution and how it is helpful to the student communities from West Siang and Siang district who are stranded in Pasighat as they can’t go back or receive ration supports from families back at home.

Student communities also extended their thankfulness to AESDSU for providing the free ration. Students like Habu Taggu, Ms Ruth Tatak, Nangku Taggu also expressed their happiness over the free ration distribution by the team AESDSU.

While in an emotional and touchy letter from one of the students who received free quotes that she and her sister were just facing ration shortages the previous day and they were not having enough ration for the next meal. But the free ration helped them a lot, the letter stated.