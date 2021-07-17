Arunachal: Congress asks BJP ‘Achhe din kab aayengey’

ROING/ CHANGLANG- The district Units of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee organised dharna, protest in their respective districts against the price hike of Petrol, Diesel and other essential commodities and also asking to Bhartiye Janta Party ( BJP ) ” Achhey din kab aayenegy”.

During the dharna and protest Congress workers also shouting slogan like “Modi hey to mehengai hey… etna mehengai nehi chalega…nehi chalaga.

District Congress Committees of Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley jointly organised a Peaceful Protest by maintaining Covid protocol in front of Petrol Pump at Roing on 17th July 2021 against repeated and unjust increases in petrol and diesel prices and other essential commodities

The programme was led by Etra Linggi, President DCC, Lower Dibang Valley District and Wungdu Mihu, President DCC, Dibang Valley District in presence of DCC/BCC office bearers, District/Block Frontal Organizations and party workers of both the Districts.

“Modi hey to mehengai hey… etna mehengai nehi chalega…nehi chalaga (Price rise due to Modi Govt…such sky rocketing price rise not acceptable) – slogans rented the air as Changang DCC and Block Mahila Congress members held a peacefully rally here on Friday.

Changang DCC president Nyasam Jongsam and state Mahial Congress president Marina Kenglang, who led the protest, told media persons that Modi Govt came to power in 2014 showing dream of acche din. But prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinder and other essential commodities are increasing every weekly which people cannot afford. Let the masses decide whether Modi Govt has fulfilled its promises or failed the nation, he added.