Arunachal Guv, CM, Others condole the demise of Mekup Dolo

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and others political leaders, Ministers and MLAS condole the demise of Mekup Dolo, former member of State Legislative Assembly, and wife of former deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo.

The Governor said that in her passing away, the State has lost one of the meritorious women legislators of the State. She positively contributed to the wellbeing of women and children in the State.

I join my people of Arunachal Pradesh to pray to the Almighty God for eternal peace for the departed soul and fortitude for the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed his condolences on passing away of former Minister of State Mekup Dolo.

Dolo served as Minister of State for Social Welfare, Women and Child Development.

Sending his condolence message to the family, friends and well-wisher of late Dolo, the CM prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the great loss.

Nabam Tuki, APCC President and MLA from Sagalee, in his condolence message said ” Arunachal Pradesh has truly lost a great leader of the people. I express my profound grief on the untimely demise of Smt. Mekap Dolo, former Minister and an able & inspiring leader of the State” .

Lt. Mekap Dolo elected as Member of Legislative Assembly from 8th Bameng Assembly Constituency from 1999-2004. She has a distinguished personality and a very sensible, dignified & popular leader of Arunachal Pradesh. Her selfless contribution and devoted service for the welfare of the people and development of the State will always be remembered, Tuki said .

In his condolence message Tuki further said “I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family members & loved ones and pray to Almighty to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss cause to them” .

More condolence messages awaited