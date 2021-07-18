Helping Hands to help last journey of North East people dying in cities

ITANAGAR, July 18: The Helping Hands during its two-hourly weekly Virtual Review Meeting on Sunday proved it to be a global platform with Tezpur resident Abhimanyu Talukdar, now working with a Singapore-based MNC, pitched in to contribute to various initiatives of the NGO for the benefit of people of the neglected NE region.

President Robin Hibu, present special commissioner of Delhi Police, also informed that there are members in America and UK while Talukdar announced earmarking Rs core to help operation of people of Arunachal Pradesh born with cleft pallet to the applause of members.

Dr. Andrew Ahoto Sema, who took part with his wife Ani Yepthomi, informed the agenda for opening of Nagaland Helping Hands in November, the first branch in any state, and who would be its patrons and office bearers. He urged for opening such branch in rest seven NE states soon, upgrade Helping Hands mother website more to be user friendly and posting a red alert for any issue to draw attention.

IT honcho Satya Pradhan of Sikkim gave a PowerPoint presentation on digital mall to market NE products when media consultant Pradeep Kumar suggested an window for experts in the field, like College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) vegetable science department associate professor Dr. Chandra Deo and KVIC’s deputy chief executive officer-cum-North East Zone in-charge Sukumal Deb to help the entrepreneurs.

Delhi police cop Raj Hanan gave a PowerPoint presentation on a pamphlet of Last Journey Fund for NE people who die in cities.

On inclusion of NE chapter in CBSE and NCERT syllabus, the six-member lawyer team of Helping Hands would be giving a PowerPoint presentation to Union MHRD authority soon, Hibu informed. The team included GoAP legal consultant Rajesh Narang, high court layer lawyer Jyoti Zongluzu (Arunachal) & Supreme Court lawyer Daniel Stone Lyngdoh (Meghalaya).

When Dr Andrew suggested that the state board having own syllabus should be kept in mind, Kumar said that Helping Hands could submit memorandum to each NE state governments in this regard.

Bangaluru-based IAF wing commander Thyelnai Dawn Khaling, while lauding Helping Hands for its good deeds, suggested to set up its branch in Karnataka headed by a state’s IPS officer for facilitating easy communication in Kanada language.

Other members who took part were: IT expert Gaurav Raj Thakur (Assam), Dr. Sangita Chanu (Manipur), fashion designer Jenjum Gadi & Puniyo Tupey (Arunachal Pradesh), Delhi cop Mukesh Solanki (Delhi), Anurag Khandewal (Agra), Lal Sawmliani (Mizoram), Martin Harmose (Goa), architect Anurang Kahndelwal specialized in bamboo houses, among others.