Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- The Women’s Welfare Association of Tawang today celebrated international Women’s Day at Zomkhang hall Tawang. Deputy Commissioner Tawang shri KN Damo graced the occassion as Chief guest while commander Tawang Brigade was invited as Guest of Honour. The formal programmes began with lighting of lamp by Chief Guest and other dignitaries before goddess Tara amidst chanting of prayers by Nuns from Bramdungchung Ani gonpa.

Speaking on the occassion DC Tawang conveyed his best wishes to all the women and said we are proud that women today are achieving greater heights of success in every field,but there is always scope for more improvements. He appealed all the Mothers panchayati Raj members and elites to pay special attention in improving the education scenario of the district. Highlighting on Schemes launched by the Govt for women welfare he said organisations like Womens Welfare Associations can play important role in disseminating information and implementing these schemes at grassroot level.

Talking on crime against women and domestic violence he informed about functioning of one stop centres. Menace of Drug is one of the major concern for all of us,it is spreading fast and we need to give counselling to our youngesters. He further appealed all to join and participate in Keep mountains clean and green a plastic free campaign for mon Tawang,He also appealed to encourage use of mother tongue,otherwise our children will not get opportunity to learn their mother tongue in schools and colleges. He also stressed on reviving cultivation of traditional crops and grains which were specific to Tawang and monpa tribe.

Earlier Chairman Women Welfare Association Tawang,former ZPC Smti Tsering Lhamu presented a brief report on the activities being carried out by WWA Tawang during lockdowns and recently in bringing awareness on womens rights and drug menace. The WWA Tawang later felicitated all the women achievers of Tawang and its former Chairmans. Smti Namgey Chotton a woman gaon Buri was also felicitated for giving 26 years of service as Gaon buri of her village kharteng in Lungla sub division.

After the formal programmes traditional games like Lei and Theppi were conducted,while women self help groups sold home made pickles and other craft items.