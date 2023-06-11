Arunachal: Boxer Amak Sonam Passes Away

ITANAGAR- Amak Sonam, Young and Promising boxer of Arunachal Pradesh took her last breath on the morning of 11th June, 2023 at GNRC Hospital in Guwahati. She was battling for her life after she was grievously injured in an accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 5th June, Amak and her friends who were pillion riding hit a parked carrier truck at A sector Naharlagun, sustaining serious injuries. Amak, a class 11 student, was a trainee at Sports Authority of India, Training Centre, Naharlagun.

Itanagar: no dearth of sporting talent in the state; says Pema Khandu

In 2022, she secured Gold medal in the 1st North East Zonal Sub Junior Boxing Championship held at Dirang and went on to grab another gold medal at the recently conducted Arunachal Pradesh Sansad Khel Spardha 2023, at Rajiv Gandhi University. She was also a quarter finalist in ASBC Asian Championship selection trial held at Rohtak, Haryana and took part in the Sub Junior National Boxing Championship held at Bellary, Karnataka in the year 2022.

In His condolence message, Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted “ “The cruel destiny has snatched promising Boxer Ms Amak Sonam from among us. Ms Sonam was very bright, talented and had brought laurels for the State. Recently she had won Gold for Arunachal in Sansad Khel Sphardha, 2023,”.

Minster Sports & Youth Affairs, Mama Ntaung, said that “ It’s very disheartening to hear the untimely & unfortunate demise of young promising boxing player of our state, Ms Amak Sonam. The laurels you brought for our state will be forever cherished. My deepest condolence to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Arunachal: National Arm-Wrestling medal winner Koj Rissang felicitated

Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association also Condole the demise of Amak Sonam, ” She was immensely talented, disciplined and a very dedicated Boxer who always put State first, Represented Arunachal in many Boxing Championship and was also The Gold medalist of recently Concluded Sansad Khel Sphardha, 2023. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. May her eternal soul rest in peace, stated the Association .

Arunachal Mallakhamb Association (AMA) extends its heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the family of late Amak. May God give them strength in these tough hours. Our prayers for the peace of departed soul at heavenly abode, AMA stated.

Awaited More condolence messages