C20 India 2023 Summit in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh comes to a formal end with the Valedictory Session

NAMSAI- The Valedictory Session of the C20 Summit Seminar at Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh marked the formal end to a successful seminar in Namsai on June 11 in the afternoon. Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein attended the event as its Chief Guest, along with distinguished dignitaries.

The seminar brought together a diverse group of experts, scholars and practitioners to deliberate on the paramount importance of diversity and inclusion in today’s world. Throughout the event, participants engaged in inspiring discussions, sharing their perspectives and ideas on fostering mutual respect in our society.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Mein commended the organizers for their exceptional efforts in curating such a thought-provoking event. The seminar served as a platform to highlight the significance of embracing diversity and working collectively towards an inclusive society that respects and values every individual.

The participants explored a wide range of topics during the seminar, including the promotion of cultural diversity, equal representation and the creation of inclusive policies. The discussions highlighted the undeniable strength that lies in embracing different perspectives, experiences and backgrounds. ‘By recognizing and celebrating diversity, we can build a more harmonious and prosperous society’, the Deputy Chief Minister added during the Valedictory Session.

Mein further mentioned that platforms like C20 should also attempt to bring tribal communities across the globe under one platform. Bringing them to such platforms would create a sense of pride among the tribal youths, as the theme of the summit advocates the principles of Diversity, Inclusion and Mutual Respect. In Arunachal Pradesh, the tribal communities have been firm believers and practitioners of these three principles for centuries and continue to do so even in this era of 5G technology.

He states that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has collaborated with RIWATCH (Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions and Cultural Heritage) and appealed to the civil society organizations of the G20 countries to collaborate with RIWATCH to take this agenda forward. The Government of Arunachal Pradesh would be happy to facilitate all such efforts. This will be in tune with the C20 principle of respecting native traditions all over the world.

The strength of civil society lies in its ability to bridge the gap between grassroots communities and decision-makers, advocating for the needs and rights of marginalized groups, Mein continued. The outcome of the summit would be a major source of guidance for entire humanity.

Thus, the successful conclusion of the C20 Summit in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh stands as a testament to the collective commitment towards creating a world that values diversity, promotes inclusivity and upholds mutual respect. The event serves as a stepping stone for future endeavors aimed at nurturing a more inclusive society.

The esteemed attendees expressed their appreciation for the seminar’s rich content and meaningful exchanges, emphasizing the need to incorporate the lessons learned in their respective domains. Among the high-level participants of the programme were Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (Arunachal East) Tapir Gao, Speaker Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Chairman, G20 Secretariat of Arunachal Unit, P D Sona, Sherpa C20 India 2023, Vijay Nambiar, Vice President Vivekananda Kendra and Member, Steering Committee, C20 India, Padmashree Nivedita Bhide, High Commissioner of the Republic of Costa Rica, Lakshmipriya Pb, High Commissioner of Venezuela, Alfredo Caldera, High Commissioner of Jamaica, Jason K M Hall, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and President of India-Thai Friendship Association, Korn Dabbaransi, Padmashree Dr Chirapat Prapandvidya from Thailand, National Coordinator of the Conclave and Chairman, KVIC, Joram Begi and distinguished guests and audiences.