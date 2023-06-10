Arunachal: State govt is committed to fostering an environment of ‘Jan Bhagidari ’ and ‘Jan Samvad’, says Pema Khandu

NAMSAI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today said that the state government is committed to fostering an environment of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Jan Samvad’ that nurtures and supports the active participation of civil societies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inaugural session of the C20 summit here this morning, he said, “We recognize the immense value the civil societies bring to the table – their expertise, local knowledge, and community-driven initiatives – are invaluable assets for inclusive and sustainable development.”

Also Read- Mein pays obeisance to Veer Birsa Munda on his 123rd Death Anniversary at Lekang in Namsai

Khandu lauded the C20 summit initiative, which he believed, would serve as an exceptional platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among civil society organizations from around the world to promote social and economic development with the vision that no one is left behind.

“As we celebrate the completion of nine years of ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ under the exceptional leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on a mission to bring about a shared global future for all through the Amrit Kaal initiative,” he said.

Khandu informed that Arunachal Pradesh has grown by leaps and bounds during the past few years and is seen as the most improved small State in infrastructure. He credited the ‘unparalleled progress’ of the state to the unwavering dedication of civil society organizations.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, our engagement with civil society organizations takes a unique form through the active involvement of Community Based Organizations (CBOs). Each year, as the State General Budget is prepared, we ensure that the voices of these CBOs are not only heard but embraced with utmost respect and consideration. Their inputs provide us with a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of various communities, enabling us to design inclusive and effective development strategies,” he revealed.

Khandu informed that the state government held an interactive discussion with the CBOs on 12th April last, which led to the signing of a Joint 21-point vision document.

Also Read- BJP mega rally held at IG Park in Itanagar

“To further deepen the partnership, I had the privilege of leading a delegation of CBOs on a transformative journey to Ahmedabad, the iconic Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat and to New Delhi. This immersive experience served as a catalyst in envisioning a future filled with possibilities and empowering our CBOs to play a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of our state.

In a historic meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji interacted with members of the CBOs, which ignited a renewed passion and deepened our collective r resolve to steer Arunachal Pradesh as the growth engine in India’s Amrit Kaal,” he said.

Talking about the achievements of the state, Khandu informed that the state GSDP has more than doubled, per capita income increased by over 85%, pace of road construction increased by nine times, hydropower energy generation multiplied manifold, built and upgraded hundreds of new schools, hospitals and airports, given a large fillip to agriculture and allied sectors, promoted eco-tourism and sustainable tourism opportunities, besides maintaining a record recovery rate of over 99% during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

He asserted that the unprecedented growth and development achieved by the state is a testament to the powerful mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

“It is the collective endeavors of Team Arunachal which has made possible such transformative changes and has paved the way for a greater degree of collaboration and cooperation,” he added.

The C20 summit at Namsai is being attended by delegates from countries like Armenia, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, USA, and Venezuela along with representatives of all community based organizations of Arunachal Pradesh and civil societies.