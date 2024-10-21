Arunachal: Read details of public consultation meeting on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

ITANAGAR- A public consultation meeting on the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) was organised by the All Upper Siang District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) at Arunachal Pradesh’s Yingkiong on Saturday

Elected and government representatives who participated in the consultation meeting included member of parliament (MP) Tapir Gao, member of legislative assembly (MLA) Alo Libang, Ninong Ering, Oni Panyang and Minister Ojing Tasing. They all urged people to support in conducting a PFR of the project.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, representing the state government, emphasised that if the public does not support the project, he would respect their decision. He also raised questions of the dam height and exact location for the public’s information and how people are going to rehabilitate. He proposed a five per cent revenue sharing from the project.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering urged the public to allow the conduct of a pre-feasibility report.

Siang Indigenous Farmers Federation (SIFF) chief advisor Anong Jongkey strongly opposed the proposed dam saying, “No dam, no survey”. He said the government should not waste public money on PFR, saying that the project would not proceed without public consent. Jongkey insisted that the people’s representatives should respect the sentiments of the people with regards to the project.

A technical expert Atop Lego, who was a retired chief engineer, underlined the geological risk associated with the project during the meeting. “The project falls under seismic zone V which poses a grave danger to the SUMP,” said Lego.

Moddo Patuk, another chief adviser of the SIFF, underscored the environmental impacts of the proposed dam, emphasising the ongoing climate crisis and the potential risks involved.

The meeting ended with a unanimous decision by the project-affected families to oppose the PFR and the proposed dam.

In view of raising concern and disappointment brewing among affected villagers, Gao proposed compensation with assurance to the public and suggested more meetings. “SIFF may organize more consultative meetings to get more clarity on the proposed project but PFR may be allowed by the public” said Gao.

AUSDSU representatives reaffirmed their stance, stating that elected representatives must ensure public opposition to the dam is voiced in the state assembly and parliament.