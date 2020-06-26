Itanagar- house damaged due to landslide in Senyik Colony

Itanagar- The house of one Techi Talik in Senyik colony at ZERO Point Tinali- DPVB road has been partially damaged due to landslide triggered by heavy downpour today morning at around 11 AM.

Local of the Senyik colony inform that all household belonging including kitchen items, ration items, clothes and other items has been damaged due to mudslide and rain water.

Meanwhile Techi Talik inform that a store of Kra Daadi district Crocket Association attached to his house has also been completely damaged and all the sporting materials too damaged due to muddy and rain water.