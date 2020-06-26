Arunachal: ANSU lodge strong resentment on IOCL’s decision for closure of LPG bottling plant in Kimin

Itanagar- The All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) has lodge a strong resentment on Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) letter addressed to the chief secretary seeking closure of the LPG bottling plant at Kimin .

‘This is not a sensible decision to shutting down Kimin LPG BP and assign Copanari LPG BP in Assam to meet the LPG demands of Arunachal Pradesh’ said ANSU.

A memorandum submitted by ANSU to Chief Secretary today said that everybody is aware about ” how supply of LPG, petroleum products and other essential commodities badly hampered in Arunachal Pradesh during any Band call in neghbouring state of Assam”.

‘The shutting down of Kimin LPG bottling plant will adversely affect the demand of LPG in Seven Districts of our state (Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Pakke Kesang and East Kameng district etc.)’ The memorandum said.

The public of Belo-Lora village under Kimin Sub division, Papum pare district are ready to donate their land for new LPG bottling Plant which can also be taken into account before going to take any decision. The memo said.

It must be mentioned here that ” The IOCL is planning to close operation of the LPG BP in Kimin permanently on 30 June “for not meeting the safety distance norms as per the Oil Industry Safety Directorate.”?

In view of non-compliance of safety norms, IOCL Board has recently approved for permanent closure of the Kimin LPG bottling plant immediately,” the IOCL said in a letter to the state government.

Meanwhile, the ANSU further demanded the Chief Secretary office for immediate intervention for not closing down of Kimin LPG BP till new bottling plant is constructed in the state.