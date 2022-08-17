J&K: 7 ITBP personnel dead, 31 injured in Pahalgam Accident

PAHALGAM: Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel lost their lives while 31 others suffered injuries when a bus they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road and crashed in a fast-flowing river in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday.

The bus, which was carrying 39 ITBP troopers returning from Amarnath Yatra duty, fell in a river near the Chandanwari area of Pahalgam. The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room in Srinagar.

The police said the injured were airlifted to Army Hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

The deceased personnel were identified as Head Constable Dula Singh (Taran Taran, Punjab), Constable Abhiraj (Lakhisarai, Bihar), Constable Amit K. (Etah, UP), Constable D. Raj Shekhar (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh), Constable Subhash C. Bairwal (Sikar, Rajasthan) Constable Dinesh Bohra (Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand) and Constable Sandeep Kumar ( Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir), according to the ITBP.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla said medical teams have been put on high alert and 19 ambulances were earlier rushed to the spot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express grief over the accident. He said, “My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest.