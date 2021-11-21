Arunachal

Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

The month long course conducted by Indian Army aimed at boosting Adventure Tourism, showcasing cultural heritage ....

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

AALO-   20 young participants completed the “Hospitality and Adventure Tourism Course” conducted under the aegis of Aalo Military Station, Arunachal Pradesh as part of ‘Year of Tourism-2021’ initiative.

The month long course conducted by Indian Army aimed at boosting Adventure Tourism, showcasing cultural heritage and generating employment for the youth in the remote and unexplored areas of Arunachal.

Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

Participants were taught Rafting, Mountain Terrain Biking & Trekking besides nuances of Hospitality and Hotel industry.  Hon’ble MLA Mr Kento Jini and Mr Gedo Eshi Ori, Deputy Director of Tourism, Itanagar were present amongst other civil and military dignitaries during the Closing Ceremony.

Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

The grand finale included cycling, rafting, cultural program and felicitation ceremony. Chief Guest Mr Kento Jini, felicitated the participants and encouraged them to exploit the skills and intricacies of hospitality and adventure tourism sector taught during the course and tap the tourism potential of the state. He appreciated Indian Army for organising this comprehensive course.

