Arunachal: Webinar on Community Development in Northeast held at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- The Department of Political Science, Himalayan University Jollang has organized “One Day Webinar” programme on the theme “Community Development in Northeast India and the Role of NGOs for Uplifting the Socio-Economic Livelihoods of Rural Population” on dated 07th December, 2023.

The resource person Dr. Moses Newme, a young and dynamic scholar and social activist came in place of the prominent social activists Shri Rajiv Bhatia, Director of the East-West Inter Connect whose work focuses in the Northeast region for the last 2 decades.

The mission of East-West Internconnect is to create corridor between the Northeast and Western Region of India with its objective to expand collaborative working network between the people of the two regions for mutual benefit.

The mission of the forum is also to promote community development for the socio-economic benefits to all by empowering the young people in entrepreneurship and rural development especially in the Northeast region.

In the occasion, Dr Moses Newme highlighted the about the significance of community development especially in Northeast Region of India for the upliftment of socio-economic status of the rural population.

Consequently, he emphasized about the role of NGOs involving for the overall growth and development of the rural poor. In addition, he reiterates that if the society has to change from present socio-economic status, it has to follow the principles of collective community participation.

The programme started with a welcome address by Minpak Doji, Asst Professor of Political Science, followed by the exhortation from Dr L. Malem Mangal, Dy. Dean (Academic) and Mr. Ipe Eshi, Asst Registrar of the Himalayan University respectively.

The programme comes to an end with the pronouncement of vote-of-thank by Mr. Daksap Ete, Asst. Professor, Department of Political Science, Himalayan University.