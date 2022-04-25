Arunachal: ‘Satellite Center” of IIM Shillong inaugurated at Tawang

TAWANG- Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, today inaugurated the ‘Satellite Center” of IIM Shillong at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh kickstarting a venture in capacity building of administrative officers of the state, especially in management skills and necessary policy interventions.

The “Satellite Centre” is a result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis, IIM Shillong initiated by Khandu and taken forward by former Chief Secretary of the state Naresh Kumar.

Speaking virtually from New Delhi, Pradhan congratulated IIM Shillong and Government of Arunachal Pradesh and termed the occasion historic. He said it is not a simple inaugural ceremony but a big step towards professionalism in governance and public delivery.

“With the expertise of a reputed institution like IIM Shillong capacity building of administrative officers will pave way in successful governance bringing happiness to citizens, which is the objective of the government,” he said.

Pradhan suggested that the Centre, in the long run, become a hub of learning and gaining skills that will eventually turn the youths from job seekers to job givers. He said the new National Education Policy has been conceived and implemented to achieve the same. As IIM Shillong has an important role in successful implementation of the policy, he expressed hope that this Satellite Centre will emerge as a boon for the process.

Pradhan assured to visit Arunachal Pradesh soon so that he can sit with the Chief Minister and chalk out a definite roadmap for a ‘Arunachal Pradesh of the 21st century’.

Khandu in his short address expressed optimism that IIM Shillong will provide critical managerial interventions to help the State government in implementing its flagship projects as policy makers and administrators will be trained to improve efficiency and leadership skills.

“Through this collaboration we also expect training and entrepreneurship development programme to promote start up ecosystem in the state. As a think tank to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, I am sure that IIM Shillong will provide quality inputs for a more inclusive sustainable development in the state,” he said.

Khandu informed that the Centre, to begin with, will function from a temporary location in Tawang while a permanent campus and building comes up. He said both the MLAs of the district have been asked to collaborate with the district administration to provide the centre a permanent campus.

He also suggested that in the future, the Centre can also provide capacity building and training to officers of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces and central government agencies like BRO to enhance their skills on working in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Not only officers, we also plan to provide training to our legislators in this centre,” he added.

This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between IIM Shillong and any state government in the Northeast. This holistic approach towards development will inspire other states to tap into the expert advice offered by IIM Shillong, which will collaborate with the officials of Arunachal Pradesh in developing policies and a roadmap for business development in the handloom, horticulture, tourism, logistics and BPO sectors.

The first training for deputy commissioner for five days began today.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by local legislators Tsering Tashi and Jambey Tashi, Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Shillong, Prashant Lokhande, Commissioner, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Director, IIM Shillong, D P Goyal, professors, organizers of the training program and deputy commissioners from across the state.