Pema Khandu launches Vidya Vistar scheme of the Hindu College

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched the Vidya Vistar (V2) scheme of the prestigious Hindu College, New Delhi through which it will partner with three colleges in the North East including the Dorjee Khandu Govt College, Tawang here.

The other two colleges to be included in the partnership programme are North Kamrup College, Guwahati, Assam and Nar Bahadur Bhandari College, Tadong, Sikkim.

Attending the launch through virtual mode as the chief guest, Khandu expressed gratitude to the Delhi University and his alma mater Hindu College on behalf of the people of North East and Arunachal Pradesh in particular for accepting to collaborate and partner with the three colleges in the region as mentor under the novel initiative of DU’s Vidya-Vistar.

“The Vidya Vistar initiative of DU will open channels of communication and exchange among academic institutions which has tremendous potential to improve outcomes. Best part is that of affluent colleges like the Hindu College will be mentoring colleges in remote areas,” he observed.

As the Vidya Vistar scheme is based on the principle of mutual respect, cooperation and sharing between two academic institutions, Khandu expressed optimism that that the Dorjee Khandu Govt Collage and the other two colleges – one in Assam and the other in Sikkim – will benefit a lot from the pool of resources, knowledge and expertise of Hindu College, one of the top ranking colleges in the country.

Khandu hoped that through this venture, Hindu College’s expertise in the field of sciences, humanities and arts, its resources in the library and several other academic activities, facilities such as participation in workshops and short-term value-added courses will be made available to the colleges.

As augmenting the capacity of faculty members is one of the primary steps for enhancing academic capital of an educational institution, he suggested that the faculty members of the colleges be provided professional trainings and exposures to enhance their capabilities through online as well as offline endeavours.

“I call upon the authorities and faculty members of the Dorjee Khandu Govt College, Tawang, to make optimal use of this opportunity so that our students, who are the future of our state and the country, benefit the most and add quality to the pool of human resource of the country,” Khandu added.