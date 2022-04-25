Arunachal

Arunachal: villagers voluntarily constructed a cost effective museum in Siang

It will be controlled by a committee nominated from the village itself.

April 25, 2022
PANGIN- First of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, the villagers of Komsing in Siang District had voluntarily constructed a cost effective museum using locally available resources  within the community.

Purely  a traditional museum of Adi tribe of Siang district, the name of the musuem has been kept as ‘Misum-Miyang Kumsung “(MMK).

The museum is located in the area where British Political Officer Noel Williamson was assassinated during Anglo-Abor War 1911-12 by a team of Adi warriors. The Museum is formally opened for visitors like students, tourists and the public.

It will be controlled by a committee nominated from the village itself. The income generated from the Museum shall be used for the maintenance and some amount shall be given to the poor and needy community members to purchase medicine.

The museum is completely decorated with cultural and traditional items like Handlooms & Handicrafts, antique utensils, material used for hunting, war , Agriculture, history and other relevant artefacts. It will hopefully be helpful to scholars and researchers and the visiting tourists in near future.

The Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) highly lauded the man behind the Museum Prof. Uttaran Dutta, Associate Professor, Faculty TEMPE Campus of Hugh Downs School of Human Communication of Arizona State University (ASU) who gave a wonderful Gift to the society.

His noble works shall be remembered forever, said NBK president TK Kopak.

Such innovative works of Prof. Dutta for establishing the Indigenous museum in a rural area is a part of Sustainable Development and it will surely increase the tourists footfall in the area, Kopak added.

