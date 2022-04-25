Arunachal: Director ICAR, NEH region visits Basar Centre, KVK West Siang & KVK Namsai

BASAR- Dr. V. K. Mishra, Director, ICAR-Research Complex for NEH region, Umiam visited ICAR-Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, KVK West Siang & KVK Namsai on 22nd and 23rd April, 2022. During his visit, he inaugurated the CC road, piggery and dairy unit of the centre.

He inspected the research farm, Gori and KVK instructions farm, Bam and thoroughly interacted with all concerned scientists of the centre and added valuable suggestions for further improvements of the farms.

He also visited TSP adopted villages Sago, Sadi and Soi. During the visit to the TSP adopted villages he attended as chief guest of training cum input distribution programme. He urged the farmers of adopted villages to sincerely utilize the resources provided by ICAR and make efforts for enhancement of income as well as livelihood improvement of farmers.

Inputs were distributed in his presence viz. Assam lemon saplings, vermi compost, pig feed, bio-pesticides, COC and ginger rhizomes.

Other officials from Headquarter, ICAR Umiam also joined the visit include Dr. S. Hazarika, Nodal officer (TSP), Dr. S. K. Das, Principal Scientist, Dr. C.L. Verma, S.R. Agnihotri, CAO, R.D. Sharma, Deputy Director (OL) and R.R Debdnath, AFAO.

At the end of programme Dr. Mishra appreciated the team spirit of the centre. And opined some valuable suggestions for the effective functioning of ICAR, Basar and to work for the betterment of the farmers of the state.