Building Collapses In South Delhi, 5 Feared Trapped

NEW DELHI: Five people were feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

“A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement, adding that a total of five laborers were feared to be trapped and a rescue operation is underway.

The incident came a month after another under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate wherein three workers were injured.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)