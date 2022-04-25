National

Building Collapses In South Delhi, 5 Feared Trapped

April 25, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Building Collapses In South Delhi, 5 Feared Trapped

NEW DELHI: Five people were feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

“A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement, adding that a total of five laborers were feared to be trapped and a rescue operation is underway.

The incident came a month after another under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate wherein three workers were injured.

Related Articles

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Tags
April 25, 2022
0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

BJP MP Tapir Gao calls Nitin Gadkari ‘Spiderman’ in Lok Sabha- Watch Video

BJP MP Tapir Gao calls Nitin Gadkari ‘Spiderman’ in Lok Sabha- Watch Video

March 22, 2022
Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 4 States, AAP Wins Punjab

Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 4 States, AAP Wins Punjab

March 10, 2022
World Wildlife Day: A new study describes the success of a community-based conservation of wolves in Ladakh

World Wildlife Day: A new study describes the success of a community-based conservation of wolves in Ladakh

March 1, 2022
ABG Shipyard Bank Fraud: India's biggest bank fraud

ABG Shipyard Bank Fraud: India’s biggest bank fraud

February 18, 2022
Composer-Singer Bappi Lahiri paases Away at 69

Composer-Singer Bappi Lahiri paases away at 69

February 16, 2022

Indian Govt bans 54 Chinese apps including Garena Free Fire

February 14, 2022
Arunachal avalanche: Wreath laying ceremony of seven soldiers held at Tezpur

Arunachal Avalanche: Wreath laying ceremony of seven soldiers held at Tezpur

February 12, 2022
Himachal jawan Ankesh Bhardwaj missing in Arunachal Avalanche

Himachal jawan Ankesh Bhardwaj missing in Arunachal Avalanche

February 8, 2022
BREAKING- Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away

BREAKING- Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away

February 6, 2022
Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

January 23, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button