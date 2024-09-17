Arunachal: Swachhta Hi Seva fortnight launched in Tawang

TAWANG- The Swachhta Hi Seva fortnight was launched this morning by Zila Chairperson Tawang, Leki Gombu, alongside Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kanki Darang, at the General Parade Ground.

Among the key attendees at the event were Adl. DC Sang Khandu, SP Tawang DW Thongon, PD DRDA Tenzin Jambey, DMO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema, Executive Engineers of PHE & WS G. Mize, UD & Housing Phurpa Lhamu, PWD Tadar Nyakpu, along with other heads of offices, government officials, and the general public.

During the event, ZPC Tawang administered the Swachhta Pledge to all participants, followed by the flagging off of Swachhta vehicles by both the ZPC and DC Tawang.

In her welcome address, Executive Engineer for Urban Development and Housing, Phurpa Lhamu, provided an overview of the activities planned from 17th September to 2nd October 2024.

These include a mass awareness campaign on cleanliness and solid waste management across colonies and sectors, plantation drives under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, cleaning of tourist hotspots and religious places, essay and painting competitions in schools, publicity campaigns, cleaning of water bodies and public transport hubs, and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs etc.

She extended her gratitude to the people of Tawang for their commitment to cleanliness and urged continued cooperation to maintain sanitation standards.

She also noted that the Swachhta Hi Seva fortnight in rural areas would be supervised and implemented by the Department of Public Health Engineering and Water Supply.

The launch event concluded with a mass cleanliness drive at the General Parade Ground by all participants, while the local markets were cleaned by the Market Welfare Committee under the supervision of UD & Housing Department officials and colony sector in-charges appointed by the district administration.