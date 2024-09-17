Arunachal: Ratu launches Swachhata Hi Seva campaign for Papum Pare dist

YUPIA– Mr Ratu Techi, MLA from Sagalee Assembly Constituency, launched the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign for PaumPare district from the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering MLA Ratu urged all the participants to actively participate in keeping the surroundings clean, promoting hygiene, and ensuring that waste management is a priority in our homes and communities.

“Cleanliness is not just a personal responsibility but a collective duty towards our society and nation. Let us work together to make our district a shining example of cleanliness and sustainability.” He further added.

Speaking on occasion Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, urged all the citizens, organizations, schools, and businesses in the district to actively engage in cleanliness drives and sustain this spirit of responsibility year-round.

SP Taru Gusar , while addressing the participants said that,” this initiative goes beyond just keeping our surroundings clean—it calls for a mindset change.”

Also referring to the people using tobacco products and spitting in public places SP Gusar added that use of tobacco and spitting in public places affects both public health and the cleanliness of our surroundings.

“Proper waste management, recycling, reducing plastic use, and maintaining hygiene is small but impactful steps that each of us can take. Together, we can make a real difference to the environment, ensuring better health and a higher quality of life for all.” SP Gusar further added.

EE, UD Teri Taniya Reb and EE, PHED Shawang Riang highlighted the activities to be undertaken in the district during the fortnight. The activities include mass awareness campaigns on solid waste management, cleaning of water bodies and nallahs, tourism hotspots, religious and spiritual hotspots and public transport hubs, major roads and highways, plantation drive under “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign, literary activities for school and college children etc.

SE, PHED Tok Tayum, GB,Tigdo Teri Natung, also spoke on the occasion. Later all the participants took part in the plantation drive near the Golden Jubilee Stadium.