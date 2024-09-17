Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched at Yachuli

YACHULI- On the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, District Administration of Keyi Panyor in collaboration with Dept. of PHE & WS and UD & Housing, launched the week-long Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 at DC office Yachuli, here today.

The programme was officially flagged off by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, in presence of DC Keyi Panyor Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, ZPC Keyi Panyor Likha Sangchhore, ADC Suraj Gurung, EAC Yazali Dr. Mumne Borang, CO Yachuli Taba Milka, CO Deed Sylvia Koyu, PRI leaders, HoDs and public.

Also Read- Ratu launches Swachhata Hi Seva campaign for Papum Pare dist

On the occasion, Swachhata Pledge was taken and a plantation programme based on “Ek ped maa ke naam” was held as part of the cleanliness drive.

Also Read- ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight kicks start at Longding

Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung urged the public to practice cleanliness not just during such occasions but incorporate it in their day to day life, stressing upon the view that cleanliness should not be an administrative initiative but be based on community participation, starting from one’s very home.

Also Read- Swachhta Hi Seva fortnight launched in Tawang

DC Keyi Panyor speaking on the occasion said we should focus on the low hanging fruits first and build towards becoming an exemplary district to all the neighbouring districts including the capital, in terms of cleanliness.