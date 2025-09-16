Arunachal: Farmers–Scientist Interaction Held in Kaho Under Vibrant Village Programme

KIBITHOO– The ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw organized a Farmer–Scientist Interaction and Training Programme at Kaho village under the Vibrant Village Programme, bringing scientific expertise directly to the farmers of this remote border region.

The programme aimed at assessing field-level challenges, introducing scientific practices, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for rural families. More than 50 farmers from Kibithoo Circle actively participated.

Experts from KVK Anjaw conducted multiple technical sessions tailored to the region’s needs;

Naveen Khoisnam (Agronomy): Rabi crop planning & vermicomposting techniques.

Satveer Yadav (Horticulture): Kiwi & orange cultivation, vegetable nursery management, and seasonal crop practices.

Er. Ugarsain Sangwan (Soil & Water Management): Use of low-cost polyhouses with drip irrigation for year-round vegetable production and efficient water use.

Farmers were also encouraged to adopt improved backyard poultry rearing techniques with robust breeds, enabling higher farm income with minimal investment.

Participants appreciated the efforts of KVK Anjaw, noting that such interactions not only provide immediate problem-solving strategies but also motivate them to adopt long-term, sustainable farming practices.