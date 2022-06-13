North East

World Environment Day: Student unions of NE conducts plantation drive at JNU campus.

Submits memo to Ministry of E & F, Govt. of India.

June 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
World Environment Day: Student unions of NE conducts plantation drive at JNU campus.

PASIGHAT/NEW DELHI- The World Environment Day 2022 was observed by All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) Kamrup(M) Guwahati and North East Students’ Forum (NESF) Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi organized a plantation drive with the theme “Tree plantation and conservation; the need of the hour” at Delhi on 5th June last at Delhi in collaboration with Guwahati Galo Students’ Union( GGSU), Guwahati Arunachal Students’ Union (GASU), Onom Deka and Group and other North East students’ unions based in Delhi.

The student unions of Northeast conducts plantation drive and planted different varieties of tree saplings at Partha Sarathy Rock (PSR) reserved area at JNU campus. The plantation drive was headed by Chao Basant Gogoi, President (ATASU) Kamrup( M) Guwahati and Ms. Niborna Hazarika, Convenor (NESF) JNU.

The plantation drive was participated by Ms. Aishe Ghosh, President, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) along with the executive members, T. Suresh Kumar scholar, JNU, Ms. Nizara Phukon, scholar, JNU. Chao Basant Gogoi said that the plantation drive was a self- funded initiative to create awareness on environmental protection through large scale plantations by the student communities to fight global warming and climate change.

The student bodies also jointly submitted a two point memorandums to the ministry of Environment and Forest regarding environmental protection and opposing construction of mega dams in North Eastern Himalayan region of India.

Related Articles

Tags
June 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Assam: Top Income Tax officials interact with RGU students

Assam: Top Income Tax officials interact with RGU students

May 6, 2022
Assam-Arunachal to form district-level committees to resolve border disputes

Assam-Arunachal to form district-level committees to resolve border disputes

April 20, 2022
Heavy Rainfall To Continue Lashing Northeast

Heavy Rainfall To Continue Lashing Northeast

April 19, 2022
Assam: Global honour for Assam industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

Assam: Global honour for Assam industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

April 13, 2022
Dornier 228 takes off on maiden commercial flight from Dibrugarh to Pasighat

Dornier 228 takes off on maiden commercial flight from Dibrugarh to Pasighat

April 12, 2022
Lok Sabha Speaker visits Royal Global University, interacts with students

Lok Sabha Speaker visits Royal Global University, interacts with students

April 9, 2022
Assam: Royal Global University celebrates ‘India’s Bob Dylan’s’ birthday with a mega concert

Assam: Royal Global University celebrates ‘India’s Bob Dylan’s’ birthday with a mega concert

April 8, 2022
Extremely Heavy Rains to Lash Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal

Extremely Heavy Rains to Lash Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal

April 3, 2022
Assam: RGU confers 1723 degrees in First Convocation

Assam: RGU confers 1723 degrees in First Convocation

March 30, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein proposes to carry out feasibility study for transmission line between India and Bhutan

Arunachal: Chowna Mein proposes to carry out feasibility study for transmission line between India and Bhutan

March 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button