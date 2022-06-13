World Environment Day: Student unions of NE conducts plantation drive at JNU campus.

PASIGHAT/NEW DELHI- The World Environment Day 2022 was observed by All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) Kamrup(M) Guwahati and North East Students’ Forum (NESF) Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi organized a plantation drive with the theme “Tree plantation and conservation; the need of the hour” at Delhi on 5th June last at Delhi in collaboration with Guwahati Galo Students’ Union( GGSU), Guwahati Arunachal Students’ Union (GASU), Onom Deka and Group and other North East students’ unions based in Delhi.

The student unions of Northeast conducts plantation drive and planted different varieties of tree saplings at Partha Sarathy Rock (PSR) reserved area at JNU campus. The plantation drive was headed by Chao Basant Gogoi, President (ATASU) Kamrup( M) Guwahati and Ms. Niborna Hazarika, Convenor (NESF) JNU.

The plantation drive was participated by Ms. Aishe Ghosh, President, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) along with the executive members, T. Suresh Kumar scholar, JNU, Ms. Nizara Phukon, scholar, JNU. Chao Basant Gogoi said that the plantation drive was a self- funded initiative to create awareness on environmental protection through large scale plantations by the student communities to fight global warming and climate change.

The student bodies also jointly submitted a two point memorandums to the ministry of Environment and Forest regarding environmental protection and opposing construction of mega dams in North Eastern Himalayan region of India.