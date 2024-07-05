ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

All remote areas in Arunachal to have access to essential services, infrastructure: CM

He said all unconnected villages will be linked to administrative headquarters.

Last Updated: July 5, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that his government is committed to realizing the goal of ‘Viksit Arunachal’ by focusing on comprehensive and inclusive development strategies. He said all unconnected villages will be linked to administrative headquarters.

“Efforts will be made to ensure that even the most remote areas have access to essential services and infrastructure,” Khandu said in a post on X.

As per the Union Ministry of Rural Development, out of 455 villages in the state, 135 villages are yet to be connected.

The chief minister also promised total implementation of the National Education Policy- 2020 (NEP).

Terming the NEP 2020 adopted by the Central government as one of the greatest reforms in the education sector, Khandu said, “The complete implementation of NEP-2020 will promote universal access to quality education and improve learning outcomes across the state.

Also Read- Landslides snap road communication in 7 districts, IMD Warns of Heavy Rains

“We want our students to be equipped with 21st-century skills necessary for their personal and professional growth,” he said.

During the last fiscal, the state government spent about Rs 1,300 crore to develop infrastructure of government schools across the state.

“This holistic approach will not only address current educational challenges but will also prepare the youth of the state to be competitive and capable in a rapidly evolving world,” the chief minister added.

