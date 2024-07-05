Arunachal: Landslides snap road communication in 7 districts, IMD Warns of Heavy Rains

ITANAGAR- Landslides triggered by rain have snapped road communication in at least seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. The districts affected by landslides are Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Shi Yomi, Leparada and Upper Subansiri.

A portion of the NH-13 along the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road has blocked following a landslide on Thursday morning. A huge boulder has completely blocked the road in between Lokpeng and Pangin tri-junction in Siang district, PWD Highways assistant engineer Gemar Padu said.The road is being cleared by engaging men and machinery for light motor vehicles to pass through, he said.

A massive landslide at Karsingsa has led authorities to close the road due to safety concerns, directing traffic through an alternative route via Gumto until further notice. Following joint assessments by the district administration, police, and highway department, it has been decided to temporarily close the Karsingsa road due to its hazardous conditions.

The Nigmoi-Aalo bypass road has also been blocked due to landslides in several locations. Upper Siang District Information and Public Relations Officer Y Jerang said that landslides have cut off the strategic Tuting sub-division with the rest of the district.

Incessant rain has disrupted water supply to Aalo in West Siang district. The water supply to Likabali township in Lower Siang district has also suffered extensive damages due to floods and landslides, officials said.

In Kurung Kumey district where the Sarli-Koloriang road, spanning 47 kilometers, has been completely washed out, leaving all bridges impassable. This has resulted in Sarli town being effectively isolated from surrounding areas.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu directed all concerned departments to maintain a high state of vigilance and readiness until September. He stressed the importance of proactive measures, ensuring that even areas currently unaffected are prepared to handle any potential impact of the ongoing floods. Also Read- 70 students, teachers stranded at a school in Changlang rescued after 2 days Meanwhile, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in flood-ravaged Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on July 4 and 5.

The IMD forecast has said that cyclonic circulations lying over Bangladesh is expected to bring heavy rains in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 7 and 8 and Assam and Meghalaya on July 8.