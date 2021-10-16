Arunachal: CAU organises  awareness programmes under mission Millet at Mechukha  

ADVERTISEMENT

MECHUKHA: The Multi Technology Testing Centre and Vocational Training Centre (MTTC&VTC), in collaboration with AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests and Diseases and Department of Vegetable Sciences, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, CAU (Imphal), Arunachal Pradesh has organized various one day off campus awareness cum training programmes at five different villages of Mechukha, Tato and PIDI circle, of Shi Yomi district viz., Dechingthang, Dorjelling (Sokharpur), Sekar, Rapum and Lungte during 12th to 15th October 2021.

Altogether 120 farmers were participated and aware regarding , Field day on Improved varieties of Finger millet & Foxtail Millet, Nutritional Health Benefits of Nutri cereals (Millets), Biointensive pest management in vegetable crops and Distribution of winter & summer vegetables.

The above said progarmmes were addressed by the faculties of college namely Dr. Premaradhya, N. Assistant Professor (Agronomy), PI of mission millet Mechuka from MTTC & VTC and Dr. Ajayakumra K. M. Assistant Professor (Entomology) & Co-PI from CHF, Pasighat.

The former scientist has spoken on the Nutritional health benefits of millets, importance of value addition in millets and production techniques of winter & summer vegetables, further he also conducted FLD on improved varieties of finger millet through field days at farmer’s field.

Dr. Ajaykumara advised the farmers to adopt more of biocontrol practices to promote ecofriendly pest management in major crops of the region. Besides these the farmers were also provided with different agro-inputs like Microbial bio pesticides and seeds of winter & summer vegetables for the kitchen gardening.

The programmes were witnessed by the GP Chair person, Members and Gaonburahs (Village head). As these programmes were first of its kind in those remote villages, the farmers were happy with their active participation and suggested to organize such events.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner of the district Mito Dirchi has recognized and appreciated our activities with his kind words, encouragement and moral support for socio- economic upliftment of the farming community of the region.