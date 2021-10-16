Arunachal

Union Minister Anurag Thakur appreciates Arunachal health worker’s ‘brave’ act

In a tweet that the Union Minister shared, he said, 'Such brave health workers will play an important role in taking the vaccination figure to 100 crores in the country.

October 17, 2021
ITANAGAR-  Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur hailed the efforts taken by the health worker in Arunachal Pradesh to vaccinate people in remote areas.

In a tweet that the Union Minister shared, he said, ‘Such brave health workers will play an important role in taking the vaccination figure to 100 crores in the country. The Union Minister went on to acknowledge the struggles that the health worker had taken to make sure that the facility to innoculate one and all can be preferred; even in regions where proper transportation is not possible.

It must be mentioned here that  In a viral video ( also published in Arunachal24 ) , a man can be seen risking his life as he crosses a bridge over a rapid river in a secluded settlement in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took note of this extraordinary effort and emphasised that such endeavours would help push the vaccination figures to 100 crores in India, which also happens to be one of the main goals of PM Narendra Modi’s government.

