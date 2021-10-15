Arunachal

Arunachal Health Workers Cross Raging River To Vaccinate People Against COVID-19- WATCH VIDEO

The video shows efforts taken by rural health workers - who brave forests, streams, and bad roads to reach far-flung areas - to inoculate thousands of people against the coronavirus.

October 15, 2021
ITANAGAR-  In a video shared on Twitter that highlights challenges faced by frontline workers trying to inoculate people against the infectious coronavirus.

The video shows, a  health worker walks gingerly on two bamboo logs – the only remains of a makeshift bridge made by locals – as he crosses a raging river to reach a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh.

However either the location or date of shooting of this video are not mentioned in this video. But the video is shared on Oct 15, 2021.

If any one identfied the location of this video, or any more details, please mentioned in our comment section 

The video, shared by state-run broadcaster Prashar Bharti, shows the health worker balancing himself on the two narrow logs as he crosses the river.

He is welcomed by the man who is shooting the video. Two other men – possibly trying to rebuild the bridge – are seen standing at a distance.

The video shows efforts taken by rural health workers – who brave forests, streams, and bad roads to reach far-flung areas – to inoculate thousands of people against the coronavirus.

WATCH VIDEO 

