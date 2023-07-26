Arunachal: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- The people of Tawang and Indian army today celebrated 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas at general parade ground, Tawang.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students from various Schools in the township, army jawans, monks from Tawang monastery and general public participated in the celebration.

Arunachal: Tawang Festival is a mirror of Monpa Culture and Traditions

In his address to the gathering as the chief Guest Deputy Commander, Tawang brigade Colonel JS Dodhy, expressed his gratitude to all the bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice in kargil war. He encouraged the youths to join Indian army and serve country.

Earlier the NCC cadets of 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Battalion presented gaurd of honour to the chief guest followed by cultural programmes and military band display by students and jawans.

The students and general public were shown different arms and other equipment’s being used by Indian army through weapon display. Awareness on how to join Indian army and information on procedures for admission to sainik schools were also provided by soldiers.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

The monks from Tawang monastery felicitated chief guest and other army officers on the occasion expressing their gratitude for the service being provided by them.

Deputy commander later felicitated the participants of cultural programme and NCC cadets.