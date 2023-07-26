ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Tawang

The students from various Schools in the township, army jawans, monks from Tawang monastery and general public participated in the celebration.

Last Updated: July 26, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG-  The people of Tawang and Indian army today celebrated 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas at general parade ground, Tawang.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students from various Schools in the township, army jawans, monks from Tawang monastery and general public participated in the celebration.

Arunachal: Tawang Festival is a mirror of Monpa Culture and Traditions

In his address to the gathering as the chief Guest Deputy Commander, Tawang brigade Colonel JS Dodhy, expressed his gratitude to all the bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice in kargil war. He encouraged the youths to join Indian army and serve country.

Related Articles

Earlier the NCC cadets of 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Battalion presented gaurd of honour to the chief guest followed by cultural programmes and military band display by students and jawans.

The students and general public were shown different arms and other equipment’s being used by Indian army through weapon display. Awareness on how to join Indian army and information on procedures for admission to sainik schools were also provided by soldiers.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

The monks from Tawang monastery felicitated chief guest and other army officers on the occasion expressing their gratitude for the service being provided by them.

Deputy commander later felicitated the participants of cultural programme and NCC cadets.

Tags
Last Updated: July 26, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

Arunachal: DC, SP inspect IOC depot, Gumto check gate and the proposed fire brigade site

Arunachal: DC, SP inspect IOC depot, Gumto check gate and the proposed fire brigade site

Arunachal: MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta visited Longding

Arunachal: MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta visited Longding

Several large hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh being transferred to CPSUs

Several hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh being transferred to CPSUs

Arunachal: MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary visits Pasighat, Roing

Arunachal: MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary visits Pasighat, Roing

Arunachal:Chau Zingnu  Namchoom inaugurates the Block Level Orientation Training Programme on LSDGs

Arunachal: Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurates the Block Level Orientation Training Programme on LSDGs

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat Yuva Utsav

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav

Arunachal: HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

Arunachal: HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

Aruachal: Road Safety Awareness cum Free Helmet Distribution camp held in Pasighat

Aruachal: Road Safety Awareness cum Free Helmet Distribution camp held in Pasighat

Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to four prisoners

Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to four prisoners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button